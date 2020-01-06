STEPPING UP: Lamar Stevens is averaging 16.4 points and seven rebounds to lead the charge for the Nittany Lions. Mike Watkins is also a key contributor, accounting for 10.6 points, nine rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game. The Scarlet Knights have been led by Ron Harper Jr., who is averaging 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds.LIKEABLE LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 23.8 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also made 68 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 75.4 points while giving up 54.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Nittany Lions have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has an assist on 43 of 100 field goals (43 percent) over its previous three outings while Penn State has assists on 53 of 101 field goals (52.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State is ranked second among Big Ten teams with an average of 73.2 possessions per game.

