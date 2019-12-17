LEADING THE CHARGE: Malachi Flynn has averaged 16.1 points and 4.9 assists this year for San Diego State. Matt Mitchell is also a primary contributor, with 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Flynn has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all San Diego State field goals over the last three games. Flynn has 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State went 7-5 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Aztecs offense scored 75.1 points per contest across those 12 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD