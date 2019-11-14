BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Washington visits Tennessee in an early season matchup. Both teams earned home victories this past Tuesday. Tennessee earned an 82-63 win over Murray State, while Washington won 56-46 over Mount St. Mary’s.

STEPPING UP: Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden has averaged 18 points while Yves Pons has put up 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks. For the Huskies, Nahziah Carter has averaged 18.5 points, five rebounds and two steals while Isaiah Stewart has put up 15.5 points, six rebounds and four blocks.CLUTCH CARTER: Carter has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 60 percent of his foul shots this season.