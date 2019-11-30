SUPER SENIORS: La Salle’s Saul Phiri, Scott Spencer and Isiah Deas have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Collin Gillespie has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Villanova field goals over the last three games. Gillespie has 20 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Explorers. Villanova has 63 assists on 97 field goals (64.9 percent) across its past three contests while La Salle has assists on 34 of 77 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova as a team has made 12 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.

