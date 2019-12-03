SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Washington’s Kim Aiken Jr., Jacob Davison and Mason Peatling have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.ACCURATE AIKEN JR.: Aiken has connected on 29.8 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 88.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Washington has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72.8 points while giving up 55.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. Washington has an assist on 36 of 77 field goals (46.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Eastern Washington has assists on 53 of 85 field goals (62.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington as a team has made 11.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-most among Division I teams. The Eagles have averaged 12.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

