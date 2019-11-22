Melody Kempton scored 11 points for Gonzaga, which shot 52% while holding the Eagles (0-4) to 32% shooting. The Bulldogs made 7 of 16 from 3-point range and outrebounded Eastern Washington 40-30.
Grace Kirscher led the Eagles with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Eastern Washington had 20 turnovers leading to 21 points while Gonzaga’s 10 turnovers led to only three points for the Eagles.
