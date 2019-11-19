Tennessee never trailed Tuesday in a marked contrast from its matchup with Stetson last season, when the Lady Vols won 65-55 only after erasing a 20-point, second-half deficit.

The Lady Vols broke open a close game by going on a 17-2 spurt midway through the contest. Tennessee scored the last nine points of the second quarter to grab a 39-24 halftime edge and then opened the third period with an 8-2 run.

AD

Day’Neshia Banks scored 21 points for Stetson (2-3). Kennedi Colclough added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Davis and Banks are former Jacksonville (Florida) Ribault High School teammates.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD