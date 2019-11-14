TEAM LEADERSHIP: LSU’s Skylar Mays has averaged 20.5 points and eight rebounds while Ja’vonte Smart has put up 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists. For the Colonels, Dexter McClanahan has averaged 16 points, four rebounds and 2.3 steals while Abdul Alatishe has put up 7.7 points, eight rebounds and three steals.DOMINANT DEXTER: McClanahan has connected on 20.8 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels 25th among Division I teams. The LSU offense has turned the ball over on 26.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 341st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD