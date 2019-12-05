SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Daly has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 43 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

AD

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Saint Joseph’s is 0-7 when its offense scores 71 points or fewer. Villanova is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 72 or fewer points.

AD

WINNING WHEN: Villanova is a perfect 6-0 when the team records four or more steals. The Wildcats are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than four times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Wildcats 25th among Division I teams. The Saint Joseph’s defense has allowed 80.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 249th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD