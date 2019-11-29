Gondrezick and Martinez had 10 points apiece in first half as the Mountaineers built a 41-27 halftime lead. Shaiquel McGruder scored four points and Jaedyn De La Cerda added a 3-pointer during an 11-4 surge that pulled the Lobos to 62-55 with six minutes left, but they didn’t get closer.

AD

Gondrezick made three of the Mountaineers’ five 3-pointers. Martinez had a game-high nine rebounds.

McGruder scored 16 points and had eight steals to lead the Lobos, who shot 36% overall and were outrebounded 39-19.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD