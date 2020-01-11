FAB FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Ethan Thompson has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

AD

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Beavers. Oregon State has 35 assists on 76 field goals (46.1 percent) over its past three outings while Arizona has assists on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an average of 82.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com