McDonald was 6 of 9 from the floor and had four steals. Mara Mote added 12 points from four 3-pointers for Arizona, which shot 47.5% percent from the field and forced a program-best 29 turnovers.

UC Riverside (2-6) shot just 21% (3 of 15) in the first half and made just shot — a Marina Ewodo layup — in the third quarter. Jannon Otto scored all nine of her points as the Highlanders scored 13 in the fourth quarter. Ewodo finished with four points.

___

