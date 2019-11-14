LEADING THE CHARGE: Baylor’s Jared Butler has averaged 24 points and 4.5 assists while Freddie Gillespie has put up 12.5 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. For the Bobcats, Nijal Pearson has averaged 18.7 points while Eric Terry has put up 10.3 points and five rebounds.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.