AKRON, Ohio — Akienreh Johnson scored a career-high 21 points, Naz Hillmon had 14 points and nine rebounds, and No. 24 Michigan beat Kent State 88-53 on Friday in the Akron Classic.

Johnson, a Toledo native, scored 13 of her points in the third quarter when Michigan tallied 31 points to build a 23-point lead. Hillmon, who attended Gilmour Academy in nearby Cleveland and had her No. 00 jersey retired last December, was 7 of 9 from the field.