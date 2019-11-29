Arkansas jumped out to an 18-9 first-quarter lead, led 34-23 at intermission and never looked back in the second half.
Bre Cavanaugh topped the Rams (2-5) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Kaitlyn Downey added 13 points and Anna DeWolfe scored 12.
Both teams shot 36% from the floor. The Razorbacks hit 8 of 20 from 3-point range and 21 of 29 free throws. Fordham was just 6 of 26 from distance and hit 11 of 13 foul shots.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.