SAVVY SENIORS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have collectively accounted for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Hoyas points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Zegarowski has connected on 37.5 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hoyas are 6-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 5-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bluejays are 12-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 1-4 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent this year. That figure is ranked 27th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Creighton stands at just 23 percent (ranked 314th).

