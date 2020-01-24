SAVVY SENIORS: Houston’s Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 38 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Laquincy Rideau has made or assisted on 42 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

AD

SLIPPING AT 62: South Florida is 0-9 when it allows at least 62 points and 8-2 when it holds opponents to less than 62.

AD

PERFECT WHEN: Houston is a sterling 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Cougars are 3-4 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive South Florida defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.5 percent of all possessions, the 11th-best rate in the country. Houston has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.5 percent through 19 games (ranking the Cougars 305th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com