TEAM LEADERSHIP: Washington’s Isaiah Stewart has averaged 15.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and three blocks while Nahziah Carter has put up 15.8 points, six rebounds and 2.3 steals. For the Grizzlies, Sayeed Pridgett has averaged 18.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Kendal Manuel has put up 12.3 points and four rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Pridgett has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Montana’s Manuel has attempted 23 3-pointers and connected on 26.1 percent of them, and is 4 for 18 over the past three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Huskies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Grizzlies. Washington has 45 assists on 76 field goals (59.2 percent) across its previous three games while Montana has assists on 31 of 70 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Montana has averaged 61 points per game over its last five games. The Grizzlies have given up 65.3 points per game over that stretch.

