TEAM LEADERS: Xavier’s Naji Marshall has averaged 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while Tyrique Jones has put up 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Bisons, Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 13.2 points and 11.3 rebounds while KJ Johnson has put up 14 points.MIGHTY MARSHALL: Marshall has connected on 20 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Xavier has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.8 points while giving up 58.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bisons. Xavier has 44 assists on 76 field goals (57.9 percent) across its past three outings while Lipscomb has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 71.1 points per game.

