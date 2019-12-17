SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.SOLID SIBANDE: Nike Sibande has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Louisville has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 79.4 points while giving up 57.1.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cards have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the RedHawks. Louisville has 49 assists on 75 field goals (65.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Miami has assists on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Louisville defense has held opponents to 59.5 points per game, the 26th-lowest mark in Division I. Miami has allowed an average of 73.2 points through 10 games (ranking the RedHawks 214th).

