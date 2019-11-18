Michigan State’s Gabe Brown made his first career start in place of Henry and the sophomore scored a season-high 12 points.

Cassius Winston added 11 points and eight assists for the Spartans. He told their fans they’re keeping him going while dealing with the death of his brother earlier this month.

The Buccaneers (1-4) have had four straight lopsided losses since opening with a win over Columbia International.

Charleston Southern’s Dontrell Shuler had 15 points and Terence Porter scored 11 points.

NO. 9 KENTUCKY 82, UTAH VALLEY 74

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ashton Hagans scored a career-high 26 points, and Kentucky survived another close game against what should have been a lesser opponent in Utah Valley.

The Wildcats (3-1) dropped out of the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press Top 25 after losing at home to Evansville last week, and they had to overcome a late surge to hold off the Wolverines.

Kentucky led by 16 points early in the second half, but Utah Valley steadily chipped away until T.J. Washington’s 3-pointer got the Wolverines (3-2) within one at 68-67 with 3:26 remaining. Nate Sestina responded with a three-point play that helped the Wildcats pull away.

Nick Richards had 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey added 14 points for Kentucky.

Washington led the Wolverines with 22 points, followed by Trey Woodbury with 17 and Jamison Overton with 10.

