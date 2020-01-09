STEPPING UP: The versatile Devon Dotson has averaged 18.6 points, four rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Jayhawks. Udoka Azubuike has complemented Dotson and is accounting for 13.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Bears are led by Jared Butler, who is averaging 16.3 points.JUMPING FOR JARED: Butler has connected on 40.2 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 90.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Kansas has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 83.7 points while giving up 59.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jayhawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Kansas has 40 assists on 74 field goals (54.1 percent) over its past three contests while Baylor has assists on 28 of 69 field goals (40.6 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Baylor has held opposing teams to 58.4 points per game this year, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

