Georgia’s defense against Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond. The Aggies junior is just 83 yards passing from joining Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel as the only players in school history throw for 7,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards. His dual-threat skills will be challenged by a Georgia defense that ranks among the national leaders in points allowed (10.5 per game), rushing yards (75.5) and total yards (267.2).

This will be the first SEC meeting between the teams — seven years after Texas A&M joined the conference. ... This is the first time they have played since the 2009 Independence Bowl, when the Bulldogs prevailed 44-20. ... The Aggies are making their first trip to Athens since 1980, when Georgia romped to a 42-0 victory on the way to winning the national championship. ... Georgia has already clinched its third straight SEC East title. ... Texas A&M leads the SEC in time of possession at 33:55 per game. ... The Aggies are coming off a 319-yard rushing effort against South Carolina, its most in a game since 2016. ... Georgia’s D’Andre Swift is the fifth player in school history to put up a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons. ... Fisher is going for his 100th career win as a head coach.