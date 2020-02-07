SAVVY SENIORS: Air Force has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan, Caleb Morris and Sid Tomes have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Scottie has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Air Force field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Air Force is 0-8 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 9-6 when it scores at least 69.

WINNING WHEN: Air Force is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Falcons are 4-14 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy San Diego State defense has held opponents to just 57.7 points per game, the third-lowest in Division I. Air Force has allowed an average of 73.9 points through 23 games (ranked 262nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com