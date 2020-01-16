SENIOR STUDS: Butler’s Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Bryce Nze have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Charlie Moore has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: DePaul is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Blue Demons are 5-5 when opponents score more than 65 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blue Demons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. DePaul has an assist on 42 of 79 field goals (53.2 percent) over its past three outings while Butler has assists on 29 of 77 field goals (37.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Butler has held opposing teams to 55.8 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

