For Duke (7-4), it was the most lopsided loss in coach Joanne P. McCallie’s 12 seasons and its largest margin of defeat since Virginia, led by current Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, beat the Blue Devils 93-48 in 1992.

After a ragged first quarter, South Carolina got locked in defensively to take control.

Duke went 1 of 8 from the field and had 10 of its 15 first-half turnovers in the second quarter. Laeticia Amihere got a 13-4 run started with a putback bucket before Grissett followed with a steal and a basket. Grissett added a block and then a three-point play. Amihere had another bucket and when Victaria Saxton hit an inside shot, the Gamecocks were up 31-18 and cruising.

Miela Goodchild had 11 points to lead the Blue Devils.

NO. 9 N.C. STATE 74, CHATTANOOGA 38

RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane scored 17 points and North Carolina State had a 23-0 second-quarter.

Grace Hunter added 14 points for the Wolfpack (11-0) in their final nonconference game of the regular season. N.C. State broke open a tie game with the 23-0 run, holding the Mocs (1-12) scoreless for more than eight minutes.

Bria Dial scored all 12 of her points in the first half for Chattanooga (1-12). The Mocs have lost 10 in a row.

NO. 10 UCLA 59, GEORGIA 50

ATHENS, Ga. — Michaela Onyenwere had 19 points and nine rebounds to help UCLA improve to 10-0.

Lauryn Miller added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Bruins in the game that started at 11 a.m.

Gabby Connally led Georgia (7-4) with 16 points. She hit a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to make it 17-15.

