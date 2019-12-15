Point guard Ty Harris, honored before the game for scoring her 1,000th career point, had 14 points and five assists.

Cooke also had 14 points, Lele Grissett had 11, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 12 and Aliyah Boston scored 10 for the Gamecocks.

AD

Karissa McLaughlin led the Boilermakers with 18 points.

NO. 7 LOUISVILLE 67, NO. 14 KENTUCKY 66

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kylie Shook scored five consecutive points to put Louisville ahead, and the Cardinals withstood a late charge by Kentucky for a hard-fought victory.

AD

Sabrina Haines made two of three free throws with 1:33 remaining and the Wildcats (10-1) got a final shot after Dana Evans’ missed 3 with 15 seconds left. Jazmine Jones then grabbed Howard’s 3-point attempt with 3 seconds left that bounced off the rim to preserve Louisville’s fourth straight win in the rivalry series.

Shook finished with 11 points and three 3s with 13 rebounds for Louisville (10-1). Evans had 18 points and 10 assists.

AD

Howard had 26 points for the Wildcats.

NO. 8 FLORIDA STATE 74, ST. JOHN’S 70

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nausia Woolfolk scored a season-high 25 points, Kiah Gillespie had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Florida State held off St. John’s.

Nicki Ekhomu had 10 points for the Seminoles (10-0), who used an 18-2 run in the second quarter to take the lead and stayed in front the rest of the way.

AD

Qadashah Hoppie scored 16 points and Alissa Alston came off the bench to contribute 15 for St. John’s (6-4).

NO. 9 N.C. STATE 62, ELON 49

RALEIGH, N.C. — Elissa Cunane scored 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as North Carolina State overcame a sluggish opening three quarters to beat Elon.

AD

The Wolfpack improved to 10-0 after struggling for most of the game and leading by only three points with 6 minutes remaining. Kayla Jones added 12 points and Aislinn Konig scored 10 for N.C. State.

Brie Perpignan led Elon with 10 points as the Phoenix (3-5) gave N.C. State all it could handle in the Wolfpack’s first game in 10 days.

NO. 10 UCLA 68, PACIFIC 57

LOS ANGELES — Japreece Dean and Michaela Onyenwere each scored 19 points and Charisma Osborne added 17 to lead UCLA over Pacific.

Onyenwere also had nine rebounds for UCLA (9-0).

AD

Sofie Tryggedsson and Valerie Higgins both had 15 points for the Tigers (6-3).

UCLA led 31-29 at halftime. Dean and Onyenwere totaled 18 points in the third quarter to increase the Bruins’ lead to 54-45.

AD

NO. 11 TEXAS A&M 72, HOUSTON 43

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, two other players had double-doubles and Texas A&M beat Houston to give Gary Blair his 800th win as a head coach.

Blair, who took over the Aggies in 2003 after stops at Stephen F. Austin and Arkansas, is the 11th Division I coach to reach that milestone and is the fifth active one.

Ciera Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and N’dea Jones 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (9-1).

Dorian Branch, Dymond Gladney and Tatyana Hill had 10 points apiece for the Cougars (5-6).

NO. 12 INDIANA 93, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 56

AD

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ali Patberg scored 15 of her season-high 18 points in the second half as Indiana raced away from Youngstown State.

AD

Jaelynn Penn added 17 points and Brenna Wise scored 15 — with 25 of their 32 points coming in the second quarter — for the Hoosiers (10-1), who won their fifth in a row.

Chelsea Olson and McKenah Peters scored 14 points each for the Penguins (5-4), who had a three-game win streak snapped.

NO. 19 MICHGAN STATE 94, MOREHEAD STATE 48

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Julia Ayrault had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Michigan State overwhelmed Morehead State.

The Spartans used 14 players and 12 scored, 10 in the first half when they took a 45-17 lead.

Kayla Belles and Nia Hollie added 12 points each and Taryn McCutcheon and Nia Clouden had 10 apiece for the Spartans (7-2).

AD

Tomiyah Alford had 13 points for the Eagles (3-6), who went 3 of 20 from 3-point range.

AD

NO. 20 MISSOURI STATE 79, MISSOURI 72

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jasmine Franklin scored 20 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, and Missouri State beat Missouri.

Franklin shot 7 of 8 and made 6 of 7 free throws for the Lady Bears (9-1), who won their fifth in a row and are off to their best start since the 2003-04 team opened 20-1.

Emily Gartner had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Missouri State.

Amber Smith scored 22 points, Aijha Blackwell 16 and Haley Troup 12 for the Tigers (3-8).

NO. 21 ARKANSAS 99, NORTHWESTERN STATE 39

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Amber Ramirez hit 7 of 12 3-pointers and scored 21 points as Arkansas rolled past Northwestern State.

AD

Coming off a 50-point win, the 60-point victory was the Razorbacks’ largest since winning by 61 three years ago.

Erynn Barnum had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, leading four other players in double figures for the Razorbacks (10-1).

AD

Kira Bonner and Kalen Green had 10 points apiece for Northwestern State (3-5), which shot just 20%.

NO. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 72, NORFOLK STATE 55

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — Tynice Martin hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points, leading West Virginia past Norfolk State and giving coach Mike Carey his 400th win with the Mountaineers.

Kari Niblack added 14 points and 10 rebounds for West Virginia. Rochelle Norris had 10 points and seven rebounds for West Virginia (7-1).

Chanette Hicks led the Spartans (6-4) with 24 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD