LEADING THE WAY: North Carolina’s Cole Anthony has averaged 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals while Garrison Brooks has put up 11.3 points and nine rebounds. For the Phoenix, Marcus Sheffield has averaged 17.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while Federico Poser has put up 9.8 points and four rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Anthony has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all North Carolina field goals over the last three games. Anthony has 26 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Elon offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-lowest rate in the nation. The North Carolina defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 13.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 344th among Division I teams).

