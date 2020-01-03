UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas is a perfect 9-0 when the team records four or more steals. The Longhorns are 1-2 when they steal the ball fewer than four times.
STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 56.2.
DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 60.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bears 24th among Division I teams. The Texas offense has averaged 69 points through 12 games (ranked 205th, nationally).
