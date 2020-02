FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin, Hasahn French and Yuri Collins have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Billikens points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Crutcher has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last three games. Crutcher has accounted for 15 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Dayton has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 83.2 points while giving up 61.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Flyers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Billikens. Dayton has 51 assists on 81 field goals (63 percent) across its past three contests while Saint Louis has assists on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked fourth in Division I with an average of 82.1 points per game.

