FAB FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Keion Brooks Jr. have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hagans has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Utes. Utah has an assist on 48 of 92 field goals (52.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Kentucky has assists on 57 of 82 field goals (69.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah is rated second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 83 points per game. The Runnin’ Utes have averaged 86.7 points per game over their last three games.

