STEPPING UP: The versatile Jalen Smith has averaged 15 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks to lead the way for the Terrapins. Anthony Cowan Jr. is also a big facilitator, putting up 12.3 points, four rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. The Patriots are led by Javon Greene, who is averaging 13 points and 7.4 rebounds.GIFTED GREENE: Greene has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Maryland has scored 80.5 points per game and allowed 57.8 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terps have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Patriots. Maryland has an assist on 46 of 81 field goals (56.8 percent) across its previous three games while George Mason has assists on 35 of 79 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is rated first among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.6 percent. The Patriots have averaged 14.8 offensive boards per game.

