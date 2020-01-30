STEPPING UP: The powerful Obi Toppin has averaged 19.8 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge for the Flyers. Jalen Crutcher is also a primary facilitator, putting up 14.2 points and five assists per game. The Rams are led by Jalen Cobb, who is averaging 11.4 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Crutcher has accounted for 46 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last three games. Crutcher has 23 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 62: Fordham is 0-10 when it allows at least 62 points and 7-3 when it holds opponents to less than 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Dayton is a perfect 17-0 when it holds an opponent to 76 points or fewer. The Flyers are 2-2 when opponents score more than 76 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Dayton offense is ranked third in the nation by scoring 82.7 points per game this season. Fordham has only averaged 58.3 points per game, which ranks 313th.

