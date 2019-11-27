Florida: Linebacker Jon Greenard leads the team with 12 tackles for loss, including six sacks, and could wreak havoc on an FSU offensive line that allowed nine sacks against Miami and eight against North Carolina State.

Florida State has won seven of the last nine in the series. ... This is the seventh time since 1995 that the game has featured a double-digit point spread. The favorite has won — and covered — in the previous six (2000-01, 2007-09, 2013). ... Haggins is 4-0 as FSU’s interim coach, including a 2-0 mark to close out 2017. ... FSU is one of two teams nationally that haven’t given up a 30-yard run this season. ... Florida has won seven in a row at home. ... It’s “Senior Day” for the Gators, who will recognize 13 scholarship seniors. The list includes Greenard, running back Lamical Perine, linebacker David Reese, defensive linemen Adam Shuler and Jabari Zuniga, and receivers Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Hammond, Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain.