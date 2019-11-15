Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M (2-1) with 14 points.

Gonzaga missed 12 of its first 15 shots over the first eight minutes. But it eventually found its form in its first visit to College Station.

The Bulldogs scored 20 straight points from about 11 minutes remaining in the first half until a little more than two minutes before halftime – a welcome break for Texas A&M after it was run up and down its court.

Gonzaga shot 49 percent (31 of 63) from the floor, compared to 30 percent (17 of 56) for A&M. The Bulldogs also outrebounded the Aggies 46-29.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs, who adjusted to their unfamiliar setting quite quickly, are off to another good start this season. The Aggies led early on, but were unable to keep up with coach Mark Few’s team.

Texas A&M: Williams has some work to do in his new job with the Aggies.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga hosts Texas-Arlington on Tuesday.

Texas A&M hosts Troy on Wednesday.

