TEAM LEADERSHIP: Filip Petrusev is averaging 15.7 points and 8.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Corey Kispert is also a primary contributor, putting up 13.6 points and four rebounds per game. The Huskies have been led by Isaiah Stewart, who is averaging 16.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

STREAK STATS: Washington has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 59.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Huskies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Washington has an assist on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three contests while Gonzaga has assists on 44 of 92 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked fifth among Division I teams with an average of 86.2 points per game.

