PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have combined to score 43 percent of Oregon’s points this season. For Arizona, Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 58 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Mannion has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 20 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Oregon is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Ducks are 3-3 when opponents score more than 70 points.

STREAK STATS: Oregon has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 61.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arizona offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-best rate in the nation. The Oregon defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

