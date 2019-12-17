SUPER SENIORS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have combined to score 55 percent of all Cavaliers points this season, though that figure has dropped to 46 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for five field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Stony Brook is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Seawolves are 1-5 when opponents score more than 63.

STREAK STATS: Stony Brook has dropped its last three road games, scoring 67.3 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. Virginia has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 57.6 points while giving up 40.8.

STINGY DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 44.2 points per game this year, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.

