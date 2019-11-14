SENIOR STUDS: Virginia has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff, Braxton Key and Kihei Clark have combined to account for 79 percent of all Cavaliers points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Mike Smith has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 23 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

AD

STIFLING DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 34 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD