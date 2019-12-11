Zach Cooks had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (2-8), who have now lost six consecutive games. Shyquan Gibbs added 14 points. Souleymane Diakite had eight rebounds and four blocks.
UMass Lowell (6-6) faces Boston University at home next Saturday. NJIT plays St. Francis (NY) on the road on Saturday.
