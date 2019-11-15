Devante Carter had 16 points, 10 assists and seven steals, for Norfolk State (3-1). Steven Whitley added 14 points and six assists.

The Spartans made 20 of 32 from 3-point range.

Marion Moore had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Builders. Drew Walton added 16 points.

Norfolk State plays Bradley on the road on Tuesday.

