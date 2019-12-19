SENIOR STUDS: Norfolk State’s Jermaine Bishop, Devante Carter and Steven Whitley have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Dylan Frye has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Bowling Green field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

AD

AD

SLIPPING AT 64: Norfolk State is 0-9 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Falcons have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. Norfolk State has an assist on 27 of 57 field goals (47.4 percent) across its past three games while Bowling Green has assists on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Bowling Green offense has turned the ball over on 15 percent of its possessions, the fifth-best mark in Division I. 21.5 percent of all Norfolk State possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Spartans are ranked 291st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD