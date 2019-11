BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans will be taking on the Cougars of Division II Caldwell. Norfolk State lost 70-59 on the road to Northwestern in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jermaine Bishop has averaged 16 points for the Spartans, while Devante Carter has accounted for 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.BISHOP BEYOND THE ARC: Through six games, Norfolk State’s Jermaine Bishop has connected on 45 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 87.5 percent from the free throw line this season.