BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and Northwestern look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses this past Tuesday. Northwestern lost 67-56 at home to Radford, while Norfolk State fell 69-57 at Bradley.

SQUAD LEADERS: Pete Nance has put up a double-double (14.7 points and 10 rebounds) to lead the way for the Wildcats. Miller Kopp has complemented Nance and is maintaining an average of 12 points and five rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Devante Carter, who is averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and five assists.