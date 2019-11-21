KEY FACILITATOR: Carter has directly created 41 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last three games. Carter has 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Norfolk State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.5 percent of all possessions, the 26th-best rate in the nation. Northwestern has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.5 percent through three games (ranking the Wildcats 311th among Division I teams).
