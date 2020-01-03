KEY FACILITATOR: Whitley has accounted for 44 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Wildcats are 0-6 when they allow 72 or more points and 6-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Spartans are 0-11 when they score 71 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Wildcats are 1-8 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is rated first among MEAC teams with an average of 72.5 points per game.

