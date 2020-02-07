TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Spartans have scored 74.9 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.7 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John Crosby has connected on 38.5 percent of the 122 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Delaware State is 0-17 when opposing teams score 71 or more points. Norfolk State is a perfect 8-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points. The Spartans have averaged 72.2 points per game over their last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Norfolk State is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Spartans are 2-13 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 75.9 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com