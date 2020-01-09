SUCCESS AT 72: Norfolk State is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-11 when scoring 71 points or fewer.
STREAK STATS: Howard has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 63.3 points while giving up 81.
DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 13.6 times per game this season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.