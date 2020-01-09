VARYING EXPERIENCE: Norfolk State has been fueled by senior leadership while Howard has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Spartans, seniors Jermaine Bishop, Joe Bryant Jr., Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring, including 73 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Howard’s scoring this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 37.5 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 26 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.9 percent of his foul shots this season.