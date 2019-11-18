TEAM LEADERS: Elijah Childs has averaged a double-double with 15.7 points and 10.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Braves. Darrell Brown has complemented Childs and is maintaining an average of 14 points, seven assists and 2.3 steals per game. The Spartans have been led by Devante Carter, who is averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Childs has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.