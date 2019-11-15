Destin Barnes had 17 points for Jacksonville (2-2). Santos added 16 points and six assists, and David Bell had 13 points for the Dolphins. Norman shot 8 for 10 from the floor and collected seven rebounds.
Christian Lutete had 24 points and nine rebounds for the River Hawks (2-3). Josh Gantz added 15 points. Connor Withers had 14 points.
Jacksonville takes on Dartmouth on Saturday. UMass Lowell plays Merrimack at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.