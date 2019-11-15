The game was tied at 66 with 5:41 remaining and Jacksonville in the midst of a 7-0 run. The Dolphins held the lead into the final minute. UML’s Christian Lutete made a layup to tie the score at 78 with 18 seconds remaining. Santos was fouled with 3.2 seconds left and made both free throws for the go-ahead points. The River Hawks got off a 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key but it missed to the left side.