LEADING THE WAY: Robert Allen and Brandon Austin have led the Bulldogs. Allen is averaging 17 points and 7.5 rebounds while Austin is putting up 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and three steals per game. The Lions have been led by Jamari Blackmon and C.J. Brim, who are averaging 10.3 and 11.7 per game, respectively.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 6 over the last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.